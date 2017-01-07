DeMarcus Cousins Contract: Latest News, Rumors on Negotiations with Kings

Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins is the constant subject of trade rumors and speculation, but a Saturday report suggested a deal to remain in Sacramento over the long haul is a possibility.

Report: Kings Considering Huge Contract Offer

Saturday, Jan. 7

According to ESPN.com's Marc Stein, sources said the Kings are hoping to take advantage of the designated-player rule to offer Cousins a $200 million extension.

Cousins is in the midst of another dominant season, as he is averaging a career-high 28.5 points to go along with 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

The two-time All-Star has put up at least 22 points and 11 rebounds per contest in three consecutive campaigns, establishing himself as one of the NBA's elite big men.

That hasn't led to team success, though the 15-21 Kings entered play Saturday in a virtual tie with the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Sacramento would likely receive a huge haul if it were to trade Cousins, but finding another player of his caliber is difficult to fathom.

In addition to that, Cousins' comments on NBA TV on Wednesday suggested he wants to continue his career in Sacramento (via Shahbaz Khan of the team's official website): "If you were to ask me, I think my jersey will be hanging in the rafters when I retire in Sacramento. ... My only concern is winning games every night and pushing this team to the next level."

The 7-footer gives the Kings an advantage over most other teams thanks to his dominance in the paint, but the team is lacking in terms of a supporting cast.

If Sacramento can find a way to add other quality pieces via the draft, trades or free agency, locking in Cousins may be its best hope of long-term success.

