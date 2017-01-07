Draymond Green Comments on Warriors Offense After Loss to Grizzlies

Following the Golden State Warriors' 128-119 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Oracle Arena, Dubs forward Draymond Green was critical of the team's performance late in the game.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, the All-Star was especially unhappy with how Golden State played offensively in the fourth quarter.

"Our fourth-quarter offense has been atrocious, and I don't know if you could see. Everyone only notices in losses, but I actually pay attention to things when we win also," the 26-year-old said.

The Warriors led by as many as 24 points at home, but the Grizzlies outscored them 32-13 in the fourth quarter and 17-8 in overtime to drop them to 31-6 on the season.

Per Haynes, Green believes the loss could prove to be a positive lesson for the 2014-15 NBA champions moving forward:

I'm actually happy we lost today because there's some things that we need to correct in order to win a championship, and that's our goal. So trying to win every regular-season game really don't matter. I want to see us get better each and every time we step on the floor, and I don't feel like that's been happening for the things we need to get better at. So I'm kind of thrilled that we lost because you usually make corrections when you lose.

Golden State set an NBA record by going 73-9 last season only to lose in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Although the Warriors are off that pace at 31-6, they are still the NBA's best team and lead the San Antonio Spurs by 1.5 games for first place in the Western Conference.

No team in recent memory boasts the type of offensive firepower Golden State has with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, but that didn't seem to matter late in Friday's game.

Team basketball and finding the open man have been the hallmarks of the Warriors' success in recent years, and that will continue to be true even though they are stacked with All-Stars.

Losing to the Grizzlies in such disappointing fashion was an eye-opener, and that insight may serve the Dubs well in the future.

