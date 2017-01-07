Jerry Sandusky Scandal Has Cost Penn State at Least $237 Million

The Penn State football program is back on the rise, but the university continues to feel the sting of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, as it has reportedly cost the school at least $237 million over the past five years.

Sandusky, 72—formerly the Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator under late head coach Joe Paterno—was arrested in 2011 and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse against children. He was found guilty of 45 counts and is serving a 30- to 60-year prison sentence.

According to ESPN.com, a combination of lawsuits, legal fees and fines have contributed to the total. Here is a rundown of some of the known expenditures:

Penn State's Sandusky-Related Costs Situation Cost Mike McQueary defamation case $12 million Settlements with abuse victims $93 million NCAA fine $48 million Lawyer fees against lawsuits $27 million Lawyer fees for three former administrators $14 million Crisis communication and consultation $5.3 million Federal investigation fine $2.4 million ESPN.com

Penn State also incurred a four-year bowl ban and scholarship limitations. Those penalties were halted in 2014 after the school showed "remarkable progress," according to South Carolina president Harris Pastides, a member of the NCAA's board of directors, per ESPN.com's Josh Moyer.

The Nittany Lions returned to prominence on the football field in 2016 with a Big Ten championship win and an appearance in the Rose Bowl, where it lost to USC in a 52-49 classic.

