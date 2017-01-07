Only a mere five games separate the 10th place New York Knicks from the 3rd place Boston Celtics in the slippery Eastern Conference as of January 7. Yet, if the Knicks want to sink their claws into a playoff berth, they may need to trade for a player who will sharpen their 25th-ranked defense.

The rosters of some Western contender have an embarrassment of riches defensively and an embarrassment of rags on the other end.

They might be the likeliest trade partners.

As usual at this time of year, you'll hear mega-names get tossed around: like the Atlanta Hawks are dangling Paul Millsap, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein, the Brooklyn Nets are shopping Brook Lopez (as always) per ESPN's Stein and the Chicago Bulls are even shopping Jimmy Butler, according to Bleacher Report's own Ric Bucher.

Yet, before you get too excited, the Nets reportedly want two first-round picks for Lopez, which the Knicks are unlikely to give up since they have waited years to recover from the previous management's wanton selling of draft picks. The Knicks would be hard-pressed to accommodate the high salaries of Butler ($17 million this season) and Millsap ($20 million) without doing major shedding of their current roster.

You don't get the number by bundling Sasha Vujacic, Maurice Ndour and Marshall Plumlee either. Butler's contract rivals Joakim Noah; Millsap's is close to Derrick Rose.

So here are some players the Knicks might be likelier to give and receive.