Tournament of Champions 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

In a low-scoring second round at the 2017 Tournament of Champions, Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas went on late runs to overtake Patrick Reed in a tie for the lead at 12-under par.

Reed's eight-under par total in the second round marked the low score of the day. He didn't hit a bogey all round and had five birdies on the back nine. Moore went on a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine to put himself in contention alongside Reed.

Here's the full leaderboard for the PGA Tour's first event of 2017, via PGA.com:

The 26-year-old Reed has had an erratic career thus far. He does own five PGA Tour victories, including at the Barclays last year to secure his spot in this tournament, but already in three previous events this season, the results have been all over the place.

After finishing outside the top 50 at the CIMB Classic and WGC-HSBC Champions events in October, Reed posted a solid 10th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge in December.

Reed continues to show the potential for more consistency, as this shot with his wedge shows, per the PGA Tour official Twitter account:

Patrick Reed showing off the wedge skills.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/jMTbiXaEI2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

That shot summed up Reed's day in a nutshell. He hit all his greens in regulation and had a driving accuracy of 93.3 percent on Friday. It's hard to have a bad day with numbers like that.

Per Justin Ray of the Golf Channel, Reed has particular affection for this tournament based on recent results:

Last 10 rounds at @PGATOUR_TOC for @PReedGolf



67.6 scoring average

Combined -54

-3 or better in all 10 rounds — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 7, 2017

Reed was the runner-up here last year, finishing eight shots behind Jordan Spieth. Two more rounds like the one he posted on Friday will allow him to hoist the trophy for the first time in his career.

Not to be outdone, Moore showed off his skills on the fairway with the wedges, via the PGA Tour official Twitter account:

Thomas, who is just 23 years old, has two previous PGA Tour wins at the CIMB Classic in each of the past two years. He gave a shot back with a bogey on No. 15 before responding with consecutive birdies on the last two holes that put him in a prime position heading into Saturday.

Hideki Matsuyama was threatening to tie or even take the outright lead on Friday, as his score reached 10 under par heading into the 17th hole. He was lining right up with his previous rounds this season, per PGA Tour:

Hideki Matsuyama's nine rounds on TOUR this season ...



69

64

69

66

66

65

68

66

69 pic.twitter.com/Y6v76Q0rp8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

While Matsuyama didn't break his streak of rounds under 70, he did show himself to be human with a double bogey on No. 17 that dropped him off the pace in Friday's second round. He was able to bounce back with a birdie on the final hole to close on a high note.

Despite the rush of low scores coming from Hawaii, Spieth has been unable to take advantage of things. He did fare better on Friday with a 69 that dropped his 36-hole score to five under par, but it will take a massive turnaround and a lot of poor play from others for him to become a factor.

There was a stretch from Nos. 9 through 13 when it appeared Spieth had found his footing, via the PGA Tour's official Twitter account:

Five. straight. birdies.



Jordan Spieth is on 🔥 right now. pic.twitter.com/erMU9u3QIQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 6, 2017

The problem for Spieth is he sandwiched his good stretch between a double bogey on No. 8 and triple bogey on No. 17. Any momentum he tried to build kept getting squashed by an inability to get out of his own way.

Spieth's triple bogey ruined a run on the back nine in which he fired six birdies. His game isn't far off from being in peak form, but there are still small tweaks for him to make in order to avoid those major mistakes.

While Spieth may not be in the mix, an overly crowded leaderboard figures to make Saturday's moving day particularly eventful. Reed has built up a great deal of momentum, yet he's still got no margin for error with Moore and Thomas ahead of him heading into the third round.

Post-Round Reaction

Spieth admitted after his round the performance on No. 17 will be one to stick with him throughout the evening.

"I'll struggle for the next couple hours getting over 17 kind of throwing me out of the tournament," he said, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "Just feel like it's going to be too big of an uphill battle. But I can get myself probably 12- to 14-under par the next two days and finish in the top five. So that becomes the next goal."

Reed, who has been sick with the flu leading into the tournament, noted how it helped change his performance.

“You know, when you're sick, you don't really have much body control,” he said, per Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel. “You don't have really any sense of feel or touch. Because of that, when you're trying to swing hard, it just led to careless mistakes and careless bogeys.”