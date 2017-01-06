Tim Hardaway Jr. Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Hawks Guard

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is enjoying one of his best seasons in the NBA but could be on his way to a new team.

Hawks Are Looking To Deal Hardaway

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on his podcast, The Lowe Post, the Hawks are "already shopping" Hardaway for a second-round draft pick because "they don't want to pay him."

The 24-year-old is owed $3.3 million with a $5.7 million cap hit next season before he becomes a restricted free agent, per Spotrac.

Now in his fourth year in the league and his second with the Hawks, Hardaway is averaging 11.4 points in 22.1 minutes per game with a 44.4 field-goal percentage.

After being dealt from the New York Knicks to the Hawks during the 2015 draft, he's developed into a solid supporter for Kyle Korver off the bench.

However, the 20-16 Hawks don't seem happy with their current situation, as they are currently attempting to deal Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Mo Williams and Mike Dunleavy, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin and Marc Stein.

On top of that, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported on Thursday that leading scorer and power forward Paul Millsap is also being shopped.

For teams around the league looking for some added scoring depth in the backcourt, Hardaway is a viable option to address such needs.

It will also allow the Hawks to continue their sudden restructuring despite entering Friday night as the No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference.