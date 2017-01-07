Ray Horton Fired by Browns: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

After a 1-15 season, the Cleveland Browns are making a change at defensive coordinator with Ray Horton being fired.

Alex Marvez of Sporting News first reported the Browns were changing their defensive coordinator, adding the team offered current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams the job.

On Saturday night, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora and the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich confirmed the news.

Everything that could have gone wrong for the Browns in 2016 did. They set a dubious franchise record with just one victory, with their previous low mark for wins in a season coming in 1999 (2-14).

Defense was a particular problem for the Browns as they struggled their way through last season. Their 452 points allowed were the third-most in the NFL and second-highest total in franchise history.

This marks Horton's second one-year stint with the Browns. He previously led the defense in 2013 when the team finished 4-12 and ranked 23rd in points allowed.

After being hired by the Browns last January, Horton expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the franchise after spending the previous two years with the Tennessee Titans, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

I love the fans of Cleveland. When I was here last time they really embraced me. I can't tell you how many times I've met Cleveland fans in different cities. It is a great fan base. I am excited to come back and help Coach (Hue) Jackson win. We haven't worked together previously, but I think there has been a mutual respect from across the field. It's one of those things where you appreciate the challenges from matching up against each other from opposite sides of the field.

Despite Cleveland's struggles in 2016, owner Jimmy Haslem was not operating like someone who planned to make any changes to the team's coaching staff or front office after an overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale.

"I think we have the right people in place," Haslam said, per ESPN.com's Pat McManamon.

Less than one week later, the Browns had a change of heart. This franchise has become an easy punching bag, but Horton has not proved himself to be capable of doing much as a defensive coordinator.

Horton hasn't had one defense finish in the top half of the league in points allowed. His best group was the Arizona Cardinals in 2011 and 2012, when they finished 17th in both years, and the Titans finished 29th and 27th in his two seasons there before jumping up to 17th in 2016.

The Browns didn't build a defense that was going to have much success anyway, but Horton's performance and track record indicate he wasn't going to be their long-term solution.