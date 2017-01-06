Manchester United Transfer News: Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton, Latest Rumours

Manchester United Transfer News: Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton, Latest Rumours
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin is reportedly on the cusp of sealing a transfer to Everton after it was reported on Friday that the France international is having a medical on Merseyside. 

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News wrote Schneiderlin was already at the Toffees' Finch Farm training facility for his Everton medical as of late Friday morning:

That being said, Luckhurst added United and Everton are yet to agree a fee, although the 27-year-old "should sign in time" to make his Everton debut against Manchester City in nine days' time. 

More to follow.

