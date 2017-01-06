Inside the Window: Spurs Eye Bruma and a Big Decision for Memphis Depay

Wilfried Zaha will not join Spurs this month, but Galatasaray winger Bruma does remain on their transfer radar.

Bruma is considered by many as the most exciting player in Turkey this season, and his statistics are impressive, with five goals and five assists from 16 matches.

He has pace and skill to take players on from either flank, and his style of play is similar to that of Zaha, a long-term Tottenham transfer target.

Galatasaray are concerned Bruma's head has been turned by the fact Spurs have been scouting him regularly this season.

I understand club officials have had discussions with the player to make it clear they are unwilling to let him leave in January—but promised they will be open to business at the end of the season.

Galatasaray are hopeful the situation will not become difficult, but Bruma has begun to dream of a Premier League switch and could push for the move if Spurs' interest becomes concrete.