Inside the Window: Spurs Eye Bruma and a Big Decision for Memphis Depay

John Obi Mikel has become the latest player to accept a move to China, but which other deals are getting close to completion?
Inside the Window is the column in which B/R Football Insider Dean Jones stays on top of the all deals to break stories, report the latest information on rumoured moves and provide fresh insight on the biggest names in the game.
This latest article focuses on potential business at Tottenham, Everton, Liverpool and Fulham to analyse where the competition is coming from to secure top transfer targets.
We also take a look at Jermain Defoe's Sunderland situation.