Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Presser Comments

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Presser Comments
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
663
Reads
1
Comment

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for diverting attention from his side as they prepare for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle following Monday's 2-2 draw at Sunderland. The Reds boss also hinted at a big transfer target in January. 

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's FA Cup third-round meeting against Argyle at Anfield, the Reds boss said Guardiola was to thank for gleaning some attention after Monday's disappointment, per the Mirror's Hamish Mackay:

"It was strange for me. At the end, we were all frustrated. You couldn’t expect best performance of the season," he said. "We got a point, but it felt like a defeat. I was glad that Pep then had his press conference and nobody spoke about mine!"

The German was referring to Guardiola's awkward interview with BBC Sport following a tetchy 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, as relayed by Match of the Day:

There was more controversy involving Guardiola when he appeared to suggest he could retire from football in two or three years, per James Ducker of the Telegraph, adding he was "approaching the end of my career as a manager, I am sure of that.”

However, Guardiola put the Citizens at ease after addressing his comments later this week, where he said, per Ducker's report:

I said in the interview I am not going to be training when I am 60 years old. But guys, I am 45. I am not going to retire in two or three years. I love my job and am in the perfect place to do my job, especially here in England.

I won’t be training at 60 years old because I want to do something else in my life. I started playing football as a young guy, and my whole career was on the pitch, so I want to do something else in my life. But not in the next three, four, five or seven years.

The Reds chief was asked about Liverpool's targets for the January transfer window, to which he gave a cryptic answer that hinted at a player of big proportions, per Merseyside writer Richard Buxton:

Liverpool have need of attacking reinforcements after star forward Sadio Mane jetted off to join Senegal at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, leaving the front line slightly bare of elite options.

Klopp also gave an update on those currently on the Liverpool treatment table, confirming neither Philippe Coutinho nor Joel Matip will feature against Plymouth, while James Milner is also out, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

When asked about Daniel Sturridge's fitness and whether or not he would play against Plymouth, Klopp said: “He hasn’t trained until now. Probably today [he will train].”

There was some positive injury news for Liverpool fans, however. The manager suggested Joe Gomez could make his maiden first-team appearance of the season after being absent through a knee injury, per This Is Anfield:

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, having only recently regained his starting place in the first team, also looks likely to take a seat on the bench, as Klopp said Loris Karius is in line to start, per Liverpool's official Twitter feed:

Whoever starts for Liverpool this weekend, Klopp is confident of his side's chances and said: “We will have a team that has a good chance to win the game. That’s the way we pick the team. But Plymouth are a confident opponent. I saw Plymouth on the map—it’s a long way!”

The Reds' League Two opponents will be full of motivation to cause an upset against their Premier League peers at Anfield, but their chances of securing a fourth-round spot seem slim as Liverpool enter the FA Cup fray.

Follow Liverpool from B/R on Facebook

Follow Liverpool from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Liverpool Newsletter

Liverpool

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.