Malcolm Mitchell Injury: Updates on Patriots WR's Knee and Return

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is dealing with a knee injury that has him listed as questionable for Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons, according to the Boston Globe's Jim McBride.

Mitchell Participated in Practice All Week

Friday, Feb. 3

Mitchell was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as were the six other Patriots players listed as questionable.

Mitchell ended the regular season on the sidelines, sitting out the finale against the Miami Dolphins due to a knee injury. He returned for the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was a non-factor with one catch for five yards.

A rookie out of Georgia, Mitchell was not a major contributor for the Patriots in 2016. He had 32 receptions for 401 yards in 14 games, though he also tied for third on the team with four touchdown catches.

Mitchell did have his bright moments during the regular season, however. Wes Huber of Pro Football Focus gave him the Patriots' second-highest offensive grade (79.3) following their Week 12 win over the New York Jets thanks to two of his five receptions going for scores.

The Patriots offense has not been at full strength virtually all year. Tight end Rob Gronkowski played in only eight games before a back injury landed him on injured reserve, and wide receiver Danny Amendola missed the final four games with an ankle sprain.

Despite those losses, the Patriots haven't skipped a beat because Tom Brady is so good at spreading the wealth. Plus, LeGarrette Blount set career highs in rushing attempts (299), yards (1,161) and touchdowns (18) during the regular season.

Unsung heroes like Chris Hogan stepped up during the postseason, giving the Patriots another opportunity to play for a Super Bowl.

If Mitchell misses snaps Sunday, Amendola, Hogan (if he plays; he's also questionable) and Julian Edelman should operate as New England's top targets.