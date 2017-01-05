Bruce Arena Names USMNT January Camp Invitees

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images
The United States men's national soccer team will meet for its first January camp since the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann, and new manager Bruce Arena has invited 32 players, the team's official website announced Thursday.

The roster for the camp, which begins Jan. 10, features 32 players, all from MLS:

U.S. January Camp Roster
Goalkeepers
Player Club
David Bingham San Jose Earthquakes
Stefan Frei Seattle Sounders FC
Bill Hamid D.C. United
Nick Rimando Real Salt Lake
Luis Robles New York Red Bulls
Defenders
DaMarcus Beasley Unattached
Steve Birnbaum D.C. United
Brad Evans Seattle Sounders FC
Greg Garza Atlanta United FC
Matt Hedges FC Dallas
Taylor Kemp D.C. United
Chad Marshall Seattle Sounders FC
Keegan Rosenberry Philadelphia Union
Walker Zimmerman FC Dallas
Graham Zusi Sporting Kansas City
Midfielders
Kellyn Acosta FC Dallas
Alejandro Bedoya Philadelphia Union
Michael Bradley Toronto FC
Benny Feilhaber Sporting Kansas City
Jermaine Jones Unattached
Sacha Kljestan New York Red Bulls
Sebastian Lletget LA Galaxy
Kekuta Manneh Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Dax McCarty New York Red Bulls
Darlington Nagbe Portland Timbers
Chris Pontius Philadelphia Union
Will Trapp Columbus Crew SC
Forwards
Juan Agudelo New England Revolution
Jozy Altidore Toronto FC
Jordan Morris Seattle Sounders FC
Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes
Gyasi Zardes LA Galaxy

USSoccer.com

Since the camp does not fall within an officially recognized international break, notable stars who play in Europe, such as Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic, are not included on the roster.

However, the biggest story is the addition of veterans who have experience playing under Arena. DaMarcus Beasley, 34, and Chad Marshall, 32, are especially notable. Dax McCarty, 29, who hasn't been capped since 2011, is also set to participate.

McCarty likely didn't expect an invite, as the start of camp interferes with his wedding:

The camp roster features a few players for whom fans have been calling to get a chance with the team, including Benny Feilhaber and Darlington Nagbe. Young players such as Sebastian Lletget, 24, and Kekuta Manneh, 22, will also get their first taste of senior team experience.

On the other hand, Chris Wondolowski is set to make another appearance, much to the dismay of many fans.

Doug McIntyre of ESPN FC noted an interesting omission, however:

Clint Dempsey will apparently not be involved after missing time with a heart condition.

Arena, who took over for Klinsmann in November, coached the national team from 1998 to 2006. The USMNT's first match under new leadership will be a friendly against Serbia on Jan. 29, followed by a match against Jamaica on Feb. 3.

The squad will then resume CONCACAF qualifying play for the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a match against Honduras on March 24.

