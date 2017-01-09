Bears' Jordan Howard Posts Franchise Rookie Rushing Record

Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard's 1,313 rushing yards in 2016 marks the most for a rookie back in the franchise's history, per NFL Communications. The effort moved him past longtime Bears tailback Matt Forte's previous record of 1,238 yards in 2008.

In addition to his rookie rushing record, Howard added multiple other accolades during the 2016 season. By gaining 202 yards from scrimmage in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, Howard became the youngest player in team history to surpass 200 scrimmage yards in a game at 21 years, 363 days of age. He also posted the most 100-plus yard rushing games (seven) by a rookie in Bears history and became just the fifth rookie in franchise history to rush for three touchdowns in a single game.

While Howard's season was impressive, it could have been even better. The Indiana product didn't receive a carry in the first week of the season and didn't reach double-digit totes until Week 4, when Jeremy Langford was inactive due to an ankle injury. The team briefly experimented with Ka'Deem Carey in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers, but Howard didn't relinquish the lead role after that.

The Bears enter the offseason with question marks on offense, including who will be under center next season and who the team's top pass-catching option will be. However, the backfield should remain a constant for John Fox going into his third year as head coach.

Howard will remain under contract with the Bears through the 2019 season, while Langford is signed through 2018, and Carey has one year remaining on his rookie contract. If Chicago decides to move on from quarterback Jay Cutler, the club may need to lean on its ball-carriers even more in 2017.