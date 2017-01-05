Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Deals for the Chicago Bulls

The Minnesota Timberwolves are very close to being a winning team. In fact, you can argue that they are good enough right now but just need to learn how.

One of the big problems they’ve had is the defense, even with the addition of defensive guru Tom Thibodeau. Due the fact the Western Conference is a disaster after the first seven teams, Minnesota still has a realistic shot at the postseason. For a franchise that hasn’t sold playoff tickets since 2004, that would be huge.

Taj Gibson would be a huge boon for the ‘Wolves. He’s enjoying the best year of his career, averaging 12.0 points on 53.2 percent shooting while adding 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s also a polished defender who can play the 4 or the 5. Best of all, he’s intimately familiar with Coach Thibodeau’s system.

Tyus Jones, the No. 24 pick in the 2015 draft, is not a significant part of Minnesota’s rotation, playing just 219 total minutes this season. He is shooting 44 percent on 11-of-25 shooting behind the arc. Last season, he also spent six games with the Idaho Stampede in the D-League and shot 42.6 percent, so that’s not an aberration.

Shabazz Muhammad is in his fourth season, averaging 7.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 17.7 minutes per game. His career highs came during 2014-15 when he averaged 13.5 points in 23.8 minutes. He’s fairly one-dimensional and doesn’t offer much more than streaky scoring. He has been erratic over his career, jumping from percentages in the high 20s to high 30s and then falling back the next season. In essence, he can shoot…sometimes. This year, he’s at 37.0 percent.

His defense is most graciously described as “not awful.” According to SynergySportsTech.com, he gives up .924 points per possessions when he is the primary defender on the play, which ranks as “average.” His DRPM is minus-0.83, which is only 63rd out of 79, but is better than Doug McDermott’s minus-1.53.

Jones and Muhammed would give the Bulls a pair of players with potential but without having to make any great investments.

Trading Gibson would all but assure Chicago of missing the playoffs, but that sort of “GM tanking” might be the best thing for the future, as the better draft slot matters more than a first-round exit. It might not seem like the Bulls are getting much back, but Gibson's in the last year of his contract and will probably be somewhere else next year regardless.

"Not much" is better than nothing.