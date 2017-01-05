Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Deals for the Chicago Bulls

Having flipped the calendar to the new year, we’re getting clear on where the Chicago Bulls are headed.
Head coach Fred Hoiberg demonstrated as much by taking former starter Rajon Rondo out of the rotation and inserting third-year point guard Michael Carter-Williams as the starter. While that move works better for the present, it also bodes better for the future, in that it suggests the front office is finally thinking of one.
There are, however, problems with a fundamentally flawed roster. The Bulls still don’t have a point guard with range, and to build for tomorrow, they need to do so around Jimmy Butler. As Kevin Ferrigan of NBACouchside.com points out, that means surrounding Butler with guys who can shoot:
When Butler has played with space, he’s been even more remarkable. In 187 minutes he’s shared with (Nikola) Mirotic and Doug McDermott, this team’s two best shooters for their positions, Butler is scoring 50.8 points per 100 possessions on 62.8% true shooting, which is obviously freaking nuts.
More importantly, the Bulls offense is blitzing the league at 123.2 points scored per 100 possessions, which would be the league’s best offense by a huge margin, while only surrendering 103.7 points per 100, which would be tied with the Warriors for the best defense in the league.
Sadly, the only two Bulls with passable range are McDermott and Mirotic. Fortunately, the trade deadline is a long way off, and the Bulls can still make some moves.
Bear in mind, none of these are rumors, but they are reasonable speculations for both sides and are listed in order of impact they would have on the Bulls.