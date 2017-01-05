Corey Coleman's Agent Denies Browns WR's Involvement in Felony Assault

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman was named in a police report detailing a felony assault that took place New Year's Eve in Cleveland.

"My client denies participating in this incident," attorney Kevin Spellacy said, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.com. "He will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities and looks forward to clearing his name from what has been alleged."

Spellacy said Coleman was not at the condominium complex where the incident took place. According to the police report, a man named Adam Sapp was concussed and suffered a ruptured ear drum as a result of the incident.

Per the report, Sapp and a woman named Nina Holman engaged in a verbal altercation with four men outside an elevator, one of whom was allegedly Coleman. Holman, who has been named a police witness in the case, told a friend it was Coleman who assaulted Sapp. The victim could not name any of the four men and declined to file charges, saying he could not remember what transpired.

"Unfortunately Corey Coleman's name has surfaced in a police report concerning an incident that occurred in the lobby of the apartment complex in which he lives. Corey, while aware of the incident, denies the allegations that have been made and looks forward to clearing his name," agent David Mulugheta told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coleman was the Browns' first-round pick in 2016. He compiled 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 10 games.

The Browns said they are aware of the incident but would have no further comment. Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Follow Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) on Twitter.