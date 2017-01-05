Jets OC Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Following the retirement of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, the New York Jets may turn to a former staff member in John DeFilippo to fill the vacancy.

Report: Jets Interested in Interviewing DeFilippo

Thursday, Jan. 5

According to ESPN's Adam Caplan, the Jets are expected to request permission to interview the current Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach for their offensive coordinator position.

DeFilippo has 10 years of NFL coaching experience, including one year as the Jets' quarterbacks coach in 2009.

The bulk of his NFL career has been spent as a quarterbacks coach, although he did serve as the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2015.

Cleveland finished 30th in scoring and 25th in yardage under DeFilippo, and he was not retained.

The 38-year-old was instead tasked with mentoring rookie quarterback Carson Wentz with the Eagles this past season, and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo believes DeFilippo's relative success in that regard made him a commodity as a potential offensive coordinator:

Carson Wentz's solid finish to the season will solidify Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo as OC candidate. He'll get looks (NYJ, Bal possible) — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2017

DeFilippo was previously a candidate for Temple's head coaching position, per Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer, but the school instead hired Geoff Collins.

Should the Jets decide to hire DeFilippo, he has a significant challenge ahead of him when it comes to turning around New York's offense.

The Jets were 30th in scoring and 26th in total yardage in 2016, and they have major question marks at quarterback.

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick may not be back after a disastrous campaign, Bryce Petty hasn't shown himself to be a reliable option, and Christian Hackenberg didn't see the field during his rookie year.

New York could select a quarterback early in the 2017 NFL draft or acquire one, such as Tony Romo from the Dallas Cowboys, but there are plenty of what-ifs at the most important position.

The Jets did have the No. 11 scoring offense in 2015, however, which suggests there is enough skill-position talent in place for a rebound, provided some stability is found at quarterback.

