The Zlatan Ibrahimovic Effect: Ranking Manchester Utd Strikers on Debut Seasons

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is tearing up the goalscoring charts at Manchester United. The former Sweden international has 13 Premier League goals and 18 in all competitions for the Red Devils, having made 25 starts and three substitute appearances.

He has quickly become talismanic, but how does his start compare with other United forwards from the Premier League era? Let's take a look at how some of the best strikers in the club's recent past started their time with the club.

We've looked at trophies won, impact and, of course, goals scored to produce this ranking. It's a tough task because there have been some absolute belters. It is important to note the order is based on their debut seasons rather than any long-term impact they had.

Without further ado, let's get started.