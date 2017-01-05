Antonio Conte Comments on Premier League Title Race After Tottenham Beat Chelsea

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said there are six teams that could win the Premier League title following the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

Conte's men remain top of the pile—five points clear of second-placed Liverpool—but Wednesday's loss ended their run of 13 league wins in a row, and the Italian manager said that Spurs are among five other clubs that will challenge Chelsea, per the club's website:

Today we lost against a good team, a really strong team and don’t forget Tottenham fought last season for the title. Mauricio Pochettino has worked with his team for many years and they are improving, and they are one of the six teams that can fight to the end to win the title, or a place in the Champions League. Now we have to restart, to continue to work and this defeat is totally different if you compare with our defeats in September, because at that moment we were not a team. Tonight we showed we are a strong team and this is important.

Spurs' victory, courtesy of two Dele Alli headers, moved them up into third, seven points behind Chelsea.

They are tied on points with Manchester City in fourth, Arsenal are one further back in fifth and Manchester United are 10 points behind Chelsea in sixth.

