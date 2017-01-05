Lions vs. Seahawks: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

The Detroit Lions haven't won a playoff game since 1991, when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-6 in the divisional round.

They've lost eight straight postseason games since then, lumped on either side of an 11-season playoff drought from 2000 to 2011.

Detroit is hungry for playoff success, but it's not going to come easy in 2017. The Lions are a Wild Card team and run into the Seattle Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend. The Seahawks are perennial contenders, having reached the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons including this one, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one of them.

It's a battle between a franchise that has come to expect postseason glory and one just desperate to stick around a bit longer this January and give its fans something to cherish.

Here's how you can catch the game.



Lions vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: CenturyLink Field in Seattle

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCSports.com

Odds: Seahawks (-7.5), per OddsShark (as of Thursday, Jan. 5)

Tickets: ScoreBig.com



While the oddsmakers have Seahawks as more than a touchdown favorite—and Detroit doesn't have home-field advantage or history on its side—there is hope yet for the Lions to keep this one close, and maybe even pull off a win.

As this tweet from Bleacher Report notes, the Seahawks haven't fared all that well against playoff teams this season:

The oddsmakers might be wrong about the Lions-Seahawks game.



Detroit could keep it closer than you think pic.twitter.com/1wZf7heuZe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2017

The Lions limped into the postseason by losing their last three games and the NFC North title to the Green Bay Packers. Seattle, however, wasn't too much better in the final throes of the regular season, going 3-3 over their final six contests. Two of those losses came to non-playoff teams in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals, while the other was a 38-10 loss to the Packers.



Sure, the Seahawks looked good when they won—the 40-7 demolition of the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 was something to behold—but there are weaknesses for the Lions to exploit.



Matthew Stafford had a solid season throwing for 24 touchdowns and 4,327 yards. He could be poised to take advantage of a Seahawks secondary that has fallen off in the absence of injured safety Earl Thomas.

Yahoo Sports' Shalise Manza Young notes Stafford could go deep to get the Lions the win:



"Detroit’s Stafford had 52 passes of 20-plus yards this season; the Seahawks’ defense has surrendered 51 pass plays of 20 or more yards, but 16 of those came over the final four games, when they were without Thomas."

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Of course, Stafford himself stumbled in the final weeks, but he turned things around with 347 yards and two touchdowns against a pick in Week 17 against the Packers. He'll have to be sharp, as the Lions' non-existent running game isn't likely to fare well against a Seahawks defense that gave up just 3.4 yards per carry and less than 100 rushing yards per game this season, per ESPN.com.

On offense, the Seahawks have been streaky for much of the season, so it's difficult to say which version will show up on Saturday. Then again, the same description could be said of the Lions defense.

The Lions defense carried the team well through a tough middle stretch of the season when the offense wasn't firing on all cylinders, but the Lions surrendered a combined 73 points to the Packers and Dallas Cowboys in the final two games of the regular season.

Russell Wilson is as a cool as they come at quarterback and is plenty playoff-tested. Like Stafford, much will be riding on his shoulders, as the Lions boast one of the best run defenses in the league and Seattle running backs Thomas Rawls and Alex Collins did little to impress down the stretch.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seahawks added intrigue to the game by signing return specialist Devin Hester, a four-time All Pro who made a play for the ages when with the Chicago Bears, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl 41. The Baltimore Ravens cut Hester in December, but Seahawks special teams coach Brian Schneider still believes he can be a threat.



“Nothing but good since he’s been in the league so we’ll see what he has,” Schneider said, per the Seattle Times' Jayson Jenks. “But he’s been excellent, and we’ve played against him a lot, so we’ve seen what he can do.”

Which team will win this game? Seahawks Lions Submit Vote vote to see results Which team will win this game? Seahawks 0%

Lions 0% Total votes: 0

While he may still be a speedster, he's had issues holding onto the football this season, so it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks decide to utilize him in a potentially close game against the Lions.

With both teams looking shaky down the stretch and reliant on run defense and their quarterbacks to get them through to this point, it could be that the game does indeed come down to more structural advantages. In this, the Seahawks have an edge.

Head coach Pete Carroll has guided this team to plenty of postseason success over the past several seasons, and key players like Wilson, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor have been around for much of this sterling success.

The Seahawks also enjoy a raucous home crowd that by now knows how to push their team to greater playoff heights. The oddsmakers like Seattle a bit too much, perhaps, but they may be right in that the more playoff-tested team gets the win on Saturday.