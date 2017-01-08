Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for Oklahoma City Thunder

At 22-16, the Oklahoma City Thunder are seventh in the Western Conference and six games in the clear for the playoffs. With a real chance to compete for first-round home-court advantage, it's only reasonable to explore the trade market.

The Thunder entered the season with a young roster and unclear expectations, but Russell Westbrook's heroics have propelled the team forward. Most teams either give up on the season or look for reinforcements by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, and OKC could look to bolster its roster immediately.

The Thunder's perimeter shooting remains shaky, and despite Victor Oladipo and Steven Adams being excellent players, the team still lacks a reliable secondary scorer. According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, that's what OKC is looking for, but finding the right trade could be tricky.

OKC could make noise in the playoffs with a solid veteran addition, but it may come at the cost of developing talent. One way or another, wing depth remains a huge weakness following Kevin Durant's departure in the offseason.

The candidates in the following slides all come at different price tags, and they're listed in no particular order.