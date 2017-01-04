Tiger Woods to Compete in Farmers Insurance Open, Honda Classic

Tiger Woods' 2017 PGA Tour debut will come at a course that has treated him well over the years. The former world No. 1 will make his first start of the year at January's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, ESPN.com's Jason Sobel reported Wednesday.

"We're thrilled our fans will have the opportunity to see Tiger in addition to what is already a very strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open," Century Club CEO Peter Ripa said, per Kevin Casey of Golfweek. "He has experienced tremendous success at Torrey Pines and in our tournament, and we couldn't think of a better place for him to start the year."

Woods has won at Torrey Pines a record eight times. He also announced his intention to play at February's Honda Classic, which will be his third tournament of the year.

"It's so great to see Tiger Woods back swinging a golf club and competing again," Honda Classic Executive Director Kenneth R. Kennerly said, per Casey. "He has been such a big part of the growth that we have experienced at the Honda Classic since he moved to Jupiter Island."

Woods, 41, committed in December to play in February's Genesis Open.

The Farmers Insurance Open will take place Jan. 26-29. Woods will then play in the Genesis Open, which begins Feb. 16 at Riviera Country Club, before participating in the Honda Classic the following week.

A 14-time major champion, Woods sat out for 15 months while recovering from back surgery before returning at the Hero World Challenge in December. He finished 15th of 17 golfers in the event, looking brilliant while posting a second-round 65 before faltering to a 76 on Sunday—the worst round shot by any of the players.

After finishing his Sunday round, Woods spoke to reporters about his journey back to the golf course:

Getting back to this point is beyond anything that I've ever experienced in my lifetime. The pain issues that I had, it was rough. … Quite frankly there were some pretty dire times where I just couldn't move. So big picture? It feels good. It feels good to be back out here playing again, competing and trying to beat the best players in the world. I missed it.

Getting back onto the course and playing four competitive rounds felt like a win for Woods at the time, but he'll likely push to get back near the top of the leaderboard in 2017. He's beginning the year with three courses that are familiar foes, which should help him rebuild confidence heading into the major championship season.

After the last couple of years of struggles, though, anything more than an early withdrawal will be nice to see.

