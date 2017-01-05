Raiders vs. Texans: TV Schedule, Odds, Ticket Info, Game Time and More

In the future, seeing the matchup "Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans" listed among the AFC Wild Card games for 2017 will not elicit confusion or bemused laughter.

However, it's safe to say that here and now in 2017, it's a first-round playoff clash that not many would have predicted in the offseason.

The 12-4 Raiders were one of the league's best teams in the regular season under quarterback Derek Carr before everything went off the rails with his broken fibula in Week 16.

The 9-7 Texans just barely beat out the Tennessee Titans to win the AFC South and make it into the playoffs.

Now, the two meet up in what could definitely be called the most unexpected playoff matchup of Wild Card Weekend. That being said, how could you miss it? You'll find all the information you need to watch the game below, as well as a preview of what to watch for when you tune in.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Point Spread: HOU -1.5 per OddsShark

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

What to Watch

The biggest storyline to watch as this strange matchup unfolds is, of course, the quarterbacks on both sides.

The Raiders confirmed on Wednesday that rookie quarterback Connor Cook will be lining up under center on Saturday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported:

Raiders will start Connor Cook vs Texans.



So it's Cook vs Brock Osweiler. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2017

That means, as this interesting nugget from ESPN Sports & Info in the tweet below revealed, Cook will make NFL playoffs history, though perhaps not in the way he would have liked. It can't be easy starting one's first game in the playoffs.

Connor Cook (@RAIDERS) to start, will become first QB in Super Bowl era to make first career start in postseason game, via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 4, 2017

However, if the Raiders win, Cook can technically say he's the first quarterback to win his first career start in the postseason.

It's all in how you look at it, right?

Cook versus Osweiler is a bizarre combination, though at least we had some indication that Osweiler could be appearing in the postseason for the Texans in the offseason when Houston signed him to a contract worth $72 million.

However, in another twist, Osweiler likely would not be the guy on Sunday had Houston quarterback Tom Savage not suffered a concussion in Week 17.

After the Texans benched Osweiler in favor of Savage, the 2014 fourth-round draft selection, in Week 15, coach Bill O'Brien had some face to save when he named Osweiler the starter for the playoff romp against Oakland.

"Brock did some really good things Sunday with his teammates and almost brought us all the way back," O'Brien said after the final regular-season game, per Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle. "I thought that he did a nice job. We have a lot of confidence in him that he's going to go out there and play well on Saturday. We're moving forward and getting ready for the Raiders."

When it's Cook and Osweiler taking center stage, it's hard to imagine this being a high-scoring offensive affair. Thus, it could come down to the defensive players on either side of the ball, of which there are several big names.

For the Raiders, Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin will attempt to generate more of a pass rush; despite their presence, the front seven has been lackluster in that area.

On Houston's side, the Texans have tried to make up for J.J. Watt's absence with Vince Wilfork and Jadeveon Clowney, and they'll try to make Cook as uncomfortable as possible on Saturday.

Ultimately, Houston's defense has the edge here, and since they're the home team, you have to go with them. The Raiders did a lot of great things this season, and hopefully, Derek Carr will get his chance to lead them into the playoffs in the near future.