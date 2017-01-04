Jonathan Cooper to Cowboys: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly signed guard Jonathan Cooper on Wednesday, according to Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and Mike Fisher of CBS DFW

Cooper, 26, was signed to be insurance for Ronald Leary and La’el Collins, per Hill. Leary has dealt with a back injury late in the year, while Collins has returned from injured reserve after missing 13 games following toe surgery.

Cooper likely would be in the team's plans more next year, however, with Leary likely to hit free agency. The Cowboys will almost assuredly sign Zack Martin to a long-term contract extension this offseason, potentially leaving them without the financial freedom to sign Leary as well.

Leary served as the primary backup for Martin and Collins this year, but he played well enough to earn a starting gig elsewhere—and the contract that goes along with it—next season. So Cooper would provide Dallas with depth behind the team's talented starters at guard.

Cooper's addition will take up one of the four roster moves the Cowboys are permitted during the postseason.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel has made 14 starts since being the No. 7 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2013 NFL draft. He was traded to the New England Patriots along with a second-round pick for defensive end Chandler Jones last March, though he was released by the Pats in October. From there, he signed with the Cleveland Browns but was released in late December.

    

