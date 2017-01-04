Ranking the 6 Rising Stars of La Liga Who Would Be the Best Fits for Barcelona

Barcelona are always active in the transfer market when it comes to searching for the game's best young talent, snapping up promising players to participate in the youth and B teams and also to bulk up the first-team squad.

In recent transfer windows, the likes of Denis Suarez, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Digne, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Andre Gomes have all joined the Catalan outfit aged 22 or under, as they prepare for a successful future while also incorporating several of those players into immediate plans for domination under Luis Enrique.

With that strategy in mind, we've taken a look at six of La Liga's rising stars who would be a good technical and tactical fit for Barcelona. The list includes players who have already showcased their potential to one extent or another and could have a high enough ceiling to make the grade at the top level.

Our selections are all aged 22 or under, and although several are regulars for their respective teams, we've eschewed the truly top-tier names such as Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic, who are already established among the elite or are unattainable from bitter rivals.