Breaking Down How Liverpool Can Best Deal with Absence of Sadio Mane

Liverpool will keenly miss Sadio Mane over the coming weeks.

While some raised their eyebrows when the Reds forked out approximately £30 million (the exact value varies from source to source) to Southampton for the forward, Mane has made a sensational start to his Anfield career.

Per Transfermarkt, he has scored nine goals and managed five assists already this season while playing mainly from the right side of a front three.

However, Mane has now departed Liverpool to join up with his Senegal team-mates ahead of the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place in Gabon.

The 24-year-old believes his club colleagues can cope without him, as he told David Lynch of Liverpoolfc.com:

We are in good position but now what's more important is the direction. Everybody knows that and will be ready for the next games. It won't be easy for me to leave because I would like to help them but I think they will understand. We have done good work and we have a strong team so it will be no problem, they will do it.

The exact timing of Mane's return depends entirely on Senegal's progress in the competition. If they go all the way and lift the trophy, his next Liverpool appearance would potentially be the league fixture with Tottenham Hotspur on February 11.

Good news, though, Reds fans. The Lions of Teranga have never lifted the cup—and they actually failed to even get out of their group in the 2015 edition of the tournament.

Yet even if Senegal suffer another early exit and are done by January 23, Mane will still miss one FA Cup tie (against Plymouth), two Premier League games (away at Manchester United and home to Swansea City) and, potentially, both legs of the EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton.

So, Liverpool must find a way to prosper without one of this season's star performers. Here, Bleacher Report breaks down the solutions to life without the missing Mane.