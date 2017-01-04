Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade-Deadline Targets for Cleveland Cavaliers

With the NBA trade deadline merely weeks away, even the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers should be looking to upgrade their roster.

Given the sudden retirement of Mo Williams before the start of the season, loss of Chris Andersen to a torn ACL and the possibility of not regaining J.R. Smith from thumb surgery until April means the Cavs have a few areas in need of insurance.

The problem? Cleveland's asset cupboard is essentially bare, given what they've sacrificed to get the roster to the point it currently stands. The Cavs can't trade a first-round pick until 2020, and already have their 2017 and 2018 second-round picks heading out as well.

The team's greatest trade chip is a $9.6 million trade exception gained in the Anderson Varejao-Channing Frye swap that expires Feb. 18. The Cavaliers hold three more exceptions ranging from $845,059 to $1.3 million, per BasketballInsiders.com, and Cleveland does own second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 to bargain with as well.

Another star is out of reach for these meager offerings. Adding some veteran depth and spark, however, can absolutely be done. These are the five best fits Cleveland should be targeting.