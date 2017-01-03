Devin Hester to Seahawks: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Looking to gain an edge on special teams in the playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks reportedly agreed to a contract with Devin Hester on Tuesday, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

USA Today's Tom Pelissero confirmed the move.

Hester appeared in 12 games for the Baltimore Ravens during the regular season. Baltimore used the veteran wide receiver exclusively on special teams. He averaged 7.2 yards on 25 punt returns and 24.5 yards on 19 kick returns.

Tyler Lockett had served as Seattle's return man this year, but he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Seahawks' Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

In the team's regular-season finale, Richard Sherman returned a punt, while Paul Richardson and J.D. McKissic each returned a kick.

With safety Earl Thomas also out for the remainder of the season with an injury, it makes little sense to put Sherman at further risk for injury by sending him out to field punts. And while Hester hasn't returned a kickoff for a touchdown since 2011, he has a far better track record than either Richardson or McKissic.

The Seahawks' last four postseason games were each decided by a touchdown or less, so head coach Pete Carroll knows every little bit could count as Seattle looks to get back to the Super Bowl.

If Hester can use his return prowess to set the offense up with a short field when he gets his hands on the ball, he'll more than prove his worth.