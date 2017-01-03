Mike Phelan, Hull City Part Ways: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Hull City announced the club had parted ways with Mike Phelan on Tuesday, with the club sitting in last place in the Premier League after Swansea City's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Phelan's last match in charge was a 3-1 defeat to West Brom on Monday.

The former Manchester United player and assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson has watched his team struggle since taking the reins in 2016.

ESPN FC's Michael Caley reacted to the announcement, and agreed Phelan had to leave the club:

Firing Mike Phelan for the crime of managing a midtable Championship roster to the bottom of the Premier League seems about right. — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) January 3, 2017

Craig Hope of the Daily Mail speculated who will fill Phelan's shoes at Hull:

Gary Rowett was on Hull's shortlist in the summer and I'd fully expect him to be the man they have lined up to replace Mike Phelan. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 3, 2017

Hull have appeared to lack inspiration during their campaign this term, and Phelan failed to get the most from his squad.

Resources are tight at the Yorkshire club, and Phelan was unable to drive his side up the table to avoid a relegation battle.

The threat of dropping into the EFL Championship has clearly been the reason for the manager's untimely departure.