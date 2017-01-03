Mike Zimmer Says Sam Bradford Earned Right to Be Vikings' Starting QB

Following a season that saw Sam Bradford set the NFL record for regular-season completion percentage, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer endorsed him as the team's starting quarterback.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Zimmer said the following Tuesday regarding Bradford's 2016 performance and future with the team: "I think Sam has played great. I think he's earned the right to be the starting QB."

The obvious wrench that could be thrown into the works is the presence of injured quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Per Tomasson, however, Zimmer had no answers when asked when the promising signal-caller might potentially return.

Bridgewater suffered a complete ACL tear and additional structural damage in his knee less than two weeks prior to the start of the 2016 regular season and was lost for the entire campaign.

That prompted the Vikes to trade a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Bradford.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick started 15 games for Minnesota, going 7-8 with a career-high 3,877 passing yards, as well as 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Bradford was bolstered by Minnesota's strong defense, but with running back Adrian Peterson missing most of the season due to injury, he received little support from his running game.

That necessitated plenty of short passes, which led to his record-setting completion percentage of 71.6 percent.

It remains unclear if or when Bridgewater will return, but ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Will Brinson of CBSSports.com) reported in October that an anonymous former NFL doctor was unsure about the 24-year-old returning to form or even playing again due to the severity of the injury.

Bridgewater is 17-11 in two seasons as a starter, which included a Pro Bowl berth and an NFC North title in 2015.

The Vikings fell short of the playoffs in 2016, but the 29-year-old Bradford enjoyed what was by far the best season of his career.

With Bradford under contract for one more season, Minnesota has the luxury to be cautious with Bridgewater, but there are plenty of question marks surrounding its quarterback situation beyond that.

