Mario Williams: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Dolphins DE's Future

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly already made the decision to release high-priced defensive end Mario Williams during the upcoming offseason.

Dolphins Expected To Waive Williams

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Tuesday a source confirmed the front office will make Williams a "salary-cap casualty."

Miami thought it was acquiring a key upgrade for its defensive line when it landed the 31-year-old former sack artist back in March 2016. The team gave him a two-year, $17 million contract that will carry $2 million in dead cap if he is waived, per Spotrac.

Rather than getting an impact player, however, the Dolphins witnessed exactly what the Buffalo Bills did before releasing him after the 2015 campaign: a lineman who showed little interest in putting in the necessary effort to make plays.

Williams finished his first season in Miami with only 13 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks across 13 appearances. He was a healthy scratch for the team's final game of the regular season, and his role heading into the playoffs is unclear.

In October, Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel passed along comments from Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who stated the veteran needed to "play harder."

"So I think Mario's got to play better, he's got to play faster and more consistent," Joseph added.

That never happened, so the fact it's already being reported Williams will be released doesn't come as much of a surprise. He's a non-factor given his effort level over the past two years.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection was once among the league's most valuable defenders. He's racked up 399 combined tackles, 97.5 sacks, 20 passes defended and 16 forced fumbles since the Houston Texans made him the first overall pick in 2006.

In turn, he'll probably still generate interest as a free agent. A team needing to improve its pass rush will likely take a chance on him with a one-year deal, perhaps heavily based on incentives.

The key to success will be a coaching staff that can find a way to motivate Williams. The Bills and Dolphins were unsuccessful in that quest over the last two seasons.