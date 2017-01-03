Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Antonio Conte's Key Pre-Match Press Conference Comments

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has stressed the club could enter the winter transfer market this month "if the right solutions are available." The Italian also said striker Diego Costa wants to remain at Stamford Bridge past the summer.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday evening's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Conte announced his side will dip into the January transfer window if the right opportunity arises, per the club's official Twitter account:

Conte confirms there are some positions in the squad that might be strengthened this month if the right solutons are available. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2017

It's a candid admission from the former Juventus coach, who heads into Wednesday's clash with his side sitting five points clear at the top of the Premier League with a game in hand over second-placed Liverpool.

That being said, Conte conceded the winter transfer window won't be a simple time in which to do business, particularly considering Chelsea's top-flight rivals may not be keen on selling to the country's in-form outfit:

Conte said he wants a player in specific players, but he thinks that "it won't be easy" to do business in January. #CFC #Chelsea — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 3, 2017

Chelsea fans may be hoping for major investment in the team after Sky Sports reported former Blues ace Oscar had completed a £60 million move to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

That sale has provided a welcome influx of cash, but it could have been Costa providing a boost over the summer after he was linked with a return to Atletico Madrid, although Conte's illustrated his commitment to the cause:

Conte on Costa stay despite interest: “He told me I will stay, I will stay. I want to fight for this club, I want to fight for this shirt.” — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 3, 2017

Conte's comments come just a day after Costa said he "was about to" rejoin Atletico, per Spanish newspaper AS, although he'll be glad he stayed as he now leads the Premier League scorers list on 14 goals this season.

Now, Conte has said his star striker is "completely focused on the game," per Kinsella, but he's not paying much attention to the accolades his side has picked up on their run to the Premier League perch:

Conte on win run: "This is a great achievement for us, to win 13 in a row is not easy, above all in this league." #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 3, 2017

It's hard to think how Chelsea might look to strengthen if they did venture back into the transfer market, although Conte might look to sign another centre-back after re-signing David Luiz.

Speaking of the defender, Conte mentioned the injury Luiz picked up against Manchester City in early December "is improving" before showing he's done his homework ahead of Wednesday's trip to Stamford Bridge:

Conte says Spurs played very well in the first half of the match at Stamford Bridge, but that Chelsea deserved to win. #CFC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2017

It was in May that Chelsea fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Spurs at Stamford Bridge and bring an end to Tottenham's Premier League title charge.

This time, it's the Blues who are vying for end-of-season honours, but manager Conte looks to have his Blues in fine working order as they seek to continue their stride toward the crown.