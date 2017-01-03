Ranking Chelsea's Transfer Window Targets

It's a new year and, in football, that can mean only one thing—the transfer window has re-opened. So cue the carnage as clubs attempt to find reinforcements they hope will bring success between now and the end of the season.

Chelsea are no different from their rivals, with the Blues being linked with all number of major signings as Antonio Conte looks to continue the fantastic form that has seen his side power to the top of the Premier League.

In the first half of the season, Chelsea won an incredible 16 of their opening 19 matches, drawing once and losing twice to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Playing largely with the squad that finished 10th in 2015/16, Conte knows he is a couple of players light of making his side the ultimate force he wants it to be. There are shortages in midfield and attack, with the boss rumoured to be targeting key players in those areas.

Join as we rank Chelsea's top five transfer targets from January, with No. 1 being the player they are most in need of adding.

