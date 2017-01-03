Best Potential 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline Targets for Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are a top-three team in the Eastern Conference, but there are a couple of glaring flaws on the roster.

The biggest issue to date is defensive rebounding. Boston ranks 29th in defensive rebounding rate, a problem that comes as no surprise to president of basketball operations Danny Ainge.

“My biggest concern even before the year started was defensive rebounding,” Ainge told the Boston Herald back in November. “I think that we are a small team and a quick team, and we have to do it collectively. We don’t have one of those guys that gets all the rebounds, and that was our problem last year, and it’s going to be a problem this year, too.”

With an undersized frontcourt and a couple of veterans (Al Horford, Amir Johnson) showing declines in their rebounding numbers, look for Ainge to be on the hunt for a big man with size who can hold his own on the glass.

The Celtics will also always be on the hunt for a superstar deal, but with few big names seemingly available on the open market, the smart money is on the Celtics hunting for players with expiring contracts. Those deals will help Boston maintain its cap space for a run at a maximum-salary free agent this summer.