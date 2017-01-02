Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ricardo Rodriguez and Steven N'Zonzi

Chelsea have reportedly contacted the agent of Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, a player who has long been linked with a move to Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners are also linked with Sevilla star Steven N'Zonzi.

According to Duncan Wright and Emanuele Giulianelli of The Sun (h/t Daily Star's Alex Harris), Blues manager Antonio Conte hopes he can land the Switzerland international for £21 million. The Italian reportedly believes Rodriguez is versatile enough to fit his 3-4-3 formation, where he would add competition for Marcos Alonso.

The 24-year-old has long been regarded as one of Europe's most undervalued left-backs, putting together several strong campaigns in the Bundesliga. The position was an area of weakness for the Gunners for years, explaining the many links.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Blessed with speed, technical ability and a fantastic cross, Rodriguez has all of the tools to be a major factor as an attacking full-back or wing-back. He's also defensively sound, and the combination of both is a rare thing in modern football.

Arsenal's need for a top left-back has lessened of late, as Nacho Monreal is playing some of the best football of his career. There's little doubt Rodriguez has a higher ceiling, however, so manager Arsene Wenger could still fancy a move.

It's worth noting the Wolfsburg man hasn't been at his best during the 2016-17 campaign, however. Die Wolfe have struggled as a group, and as one of the team's top players, Rodriguez has failed to step up and guide his side out of their slump.

That means his value is lower than it has been in a long time, and with Wolfsburg unlikely to qualify for a European competition next season, the time for a move could be now. But with Monreal playing well and the Swiss star's form not where it needs to be, a major January investment may not be the wisest move.

One player who has enjoyed a tremendous 2016-17 season so far is N'Zonzi, who has been the driving force behind Sevilla's strong campaign and is now linked with several top clubs. Per the Daily Express (h/t Independent's Mark Critchley), Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus are all keeping an eye on the situation, and the Gunners have now joined the queue.

The former Stoke City midfielder has blossomed in La Liga, and he's expected to move to a top club in the near future. Per Graham Hunter of the Daily Record, Sevilla have already accepted that as fact:

The 28-year-old has added several elements to his game since leaving the Premier League, expanding his passing range without losing his defensive prowess. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

City remain the favourites for his signature in the wake of Ilkay Gundogan's injury, especially with Fernandinho struggling with discipline. The Citizens need to add bodies to their midfield fast, so they likely won't think twice about triggering his buyout clause.

Juventus also need depth more than Arsenal, so expect the Gunners not to get involved in this chase too much.