Chargers Head Coach Search: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Position

The San Diego Chargers announced Sunday they fired head coach Mike McCoy, so the team will shift its focus toward finding his replacement in the coming weeks.

Chargers Target Patricia

Monday, Jan. 2

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the Chargers have requested permission from the New England Patriots to interview their defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia.

Patricia took over as the Patriots' defensive coordinator in 2012. New England's defense has steadily improved since then, culminating with an impressive 2016 campaign. The unit ranked eighth in yards allowed (326.4 yards per game) and first in points allowed (15.6 points per game).

The Chargers will likely face some competition for Patricia. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning the Los Angeles Rams will likely interview the 42-year-old for their head coaching vacancy.

In Joey Bosa, Denzel Perryman and Jason Verrett, the Chargers have the young pieces necessary to build a great defense, so hiring a defensive coordinator makes sense for San Diego.

One of the concerns around Patricia more broadly is whether he'll be yet another failed disciple of Bill Belichick. The Belichick coaching tree has created few successful head coaches, especially in the NFL. Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Josh McDaniels and Charlie Weis all had disappointing tenures with their respective teams, and the jury is still out on Bill O'Brien.

For his part, Patricia—as well as any other candidate—may have misgivings about coaching the Chargers right now.

ESPN.com's Jim Trotter noted the franchise has until Jan. 15 to determine whether it will exercise its option to leave San Diego for Los Angeles.

Although the two cities are only a few hours apart, coaching the Chargers through a move to L.A. would present a different set of logistical challenges than if the team were to stay in its current home.