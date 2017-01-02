Jed York Comments on Chip Kelly, Trent Baalke Firings, Hiring New Coach and GM

For the third time in as many years, Jed York has to hire a new head football coach. The San Francisco 49ers owner did not mince words Monday regarding his disappointment with the state of the franchise.

"We need to start fresh and start with a new culture between a general manager and a head coach. Our fans deserve better than this," York said at a press conference. "I don't expect it to happen tomorrow, but when we find the right connection of people, we're going to make sure they get hired."

York fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke after Sunday's 25-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While Baalke served for six seasons and lasted through three different coaching tenures, Kelly was let go after only one 2-14 season.

York said the decision to move on from Kelly and Baalke was something of a resetting for the 49ers franchise. Baalke was famously difficult to work with, including getting into a clash with former head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Our structure will be a general manager and a head coach. There has to be a collaboration," York said. "This is a re-establishment of culture."

"We need to get the right people," he added. "The head coach and general manager need to be accountable to one another and be on the same page."

York would not answer directly whether Harbaugh's dismissal was a mistake.

"I can't look backwards. We need to make sure we're looking forward and doing everything we can to get this team back," he said. "It's very easy to play revisionist history. I'm just not going to play that game."

The 49ers have gone 7-25 since Harbaugh's dismissal. Harbaugh, meanwhile, has transformed a struggling Michigan program back to its former prominence in just two seasons. York's decision to essentially choose Baalke over Harbaugh is in part why the franchise is in its current position.

However, when a reporter asked York directly about his own status as a decision-maker, he did not back down in his self-belief.

"I own this football team. You don't dismiss owners," York told reporters. "I'm sorry that's the facts and that's the case, but that's the fact, and I'm going to do everything I can to get this right. This isn't about doing everything we can to make money. It's about building a championship culture."

York did not offer a timetable on when he'll make a decision about his new head coach or general manager. He also did not say whether the general manager would be hired before the coach—a move that would likely help the transition from a relationship standpoint.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and director of player personnel Nick Caserio have been identified as candidates for the head coaching and GM jobs, respectively.

