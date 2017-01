Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The San Francisco 49ers have begun compiling an interview list for their vacant general manager position less than a day after firing Trent Baalke.

ESPN's Adam Schefter identified New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as a candidate. Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reported the 49ers also have an interview with Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard.

More to follow.

