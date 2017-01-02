Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Quincy Promes Rumours After Start of January

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is hoping that fellow Dutchman Quincy Promes joins him at Anfield, following rumours that the Reds are interested in signing the Spartak Moscow winger.

According to David Maddock in the Mirror, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of Promes and tried to sign him previously when in charge at Borussia Dortmund, and he is now ready to make a £20 million move in an attempt to snap him up for the Reds in January.

While Wijnaldum said nothing of whether Liverpool are set to make a move for Promes, he would be happy to be joined by his Netherlands international team-mate on Merseyside, per Maddock:

Of course I want him to come to Liverpool because I know he is a good player and also a good person who can help the team. I think he knows how great Liverpool is—I knew it before I came here. I don't know if everything is true about what they say as I don't speak with him about that. It is something for the manager and the scouts, not for me. I just read it in the papers or on the internet.

Promes, 24, is a hugely versatile attacking midfielder, able to play on either flank or through the middle.

Given that Senegal international Sadio Mane is about to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations and Philippe Coutinho is still struggling with injury, he could be an ideal January addition to provide depth.

Accomplished in numerous areas of the game, Promes is excellent on the ball, linking up with others and has an eye for goal—see below video:

In 14 Russian Premier League appearances so far in 2016-17, he has netted six goals and provided six assists, per WhoScored.com.

Klopp's Liverpool side are enjoying an impressive campaign and lie second in the Premier League table, six points back from leaders Chelsea.

They need to continue their excellent form if they are to have any chance of catching the Blues, and squad depth will be crucial for Liverpool as the season moves on.

Promes could be a fine addition as he could likely work well with players such as Coutinho, Mane and Roberto Firmino in Klopp's intricate attacking system.

Wijnaldum has proved himself to be very valuable for Liverpool since his move from Newcastle United in the summer and clearly believes Promes has what it takes to be a similarly key asset for the Reds.