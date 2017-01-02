Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Alexis Sanchez Rumours After Start of January

Arsenal have been given a potential boost in their efforts to keep hold of forward Alexis Sanchez after the Chilean said he is "happy and comfortable" at the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez's contract expires in 2018, and rumours have abounded for some time that he might not renew, with Juventus the latest club to be linked with a big-money move for him, per Calciomercato (via Joe Short in the Sunday Express).



In comments likely to please Arsenal and their fans, Sanchez has now indicated he remains committed to the club, but he did highlight the need for the Gunners to claim some high-profile silverware, per Arsenal Player (via Tom Doyle in the Evening Standard):

I definitely feel like an important player and my team-mates let me know every day. I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game. I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans’ support in the thin and the thick, which is great. We must win the Premier League or the Champions League for them.

Sanchez, 28, joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014 and has been a huge success at the club, netting 41 goals in 84 Premier League appearances, per WhoScored.com.

However, the only silverware he has won with the Gunners is the 2015 FA Cup, and he has yet to get past the last-16 stage of the Champions League at the club or properly challenge for the Premier League title.

Will Sanchez still be at Arsenal at the end of 2017? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Will Sanchez still be at Arsenal at the end of 2017? Yes 83.3%

No 16.7% Total votes: 12

After 19 games of the 2016-17 season, Arsenal lie in third place, nine points back from leaders Chelsea.

In the Champions League, the Gunners face the prospect of a last-16 clash with German giants Bayern Munich.

It will be a huge surprise, then, if Arsenal go on to win either the Premier League or the Champions League this season, as Sanchez suggested they must.

Per the Guardian, the Chile international is one of the top 10 best players in the world at the moment and would demand a place in the starting XI at most of Europe's top clubs.

Sanchez's calibre is such that he should be battling for top honours every season. Though he has said he is happy at Arsenal, he may become restless if another season goes by without the Gunners claiming major silverware.