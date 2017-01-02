NFL Playoff Schedule 2017: Postseason Picture Predictions for Wild Card Round

NFL regular-season action wrapped Sunday night with the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game, and though there was a brief period of suspense as we waited for the playoff schedule to be released, we now know which teams will play on Wild Card Weekend.

The AFC's Oakland Raiders and NFC's Lions could have clinched their divisions and one of the first four seeds with wins in Week 17. However, they lost and fell to wild cards.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have first-round byes in the AFC, while the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys will also sit out the first week of NFC action.

Let's break down the schedule for the Wild Card Round and make some predictions for the winners. The action gets underway Saturday when the Oakland Raiders take on the Houston Texans in the first game.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule Date Time (ET) Away Home TV Saturday, Jan. 7 4:30 p.m. (5) Oakland Raiders (4) Houston Texans ESPN/ABC Saturday, Jan. 7 8:15 p.m. (6) Detroit Lions (3) Seattle Seahawks NBC Sunday, Jan. 8 1:05 p.m. (6) Miami Dolphins (3) Pittsburgh Steelers Fox Sunday, Jan. 8 4:40 p.m. (5) New York Giants (4) Green Bay Packers Fox NFL.com

Matchup Previews and Predictions

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

Weston Kenney/Associated Press

The Raiders had a chance to win their division and head into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but a 24-6 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos in Week 17 dropped Oakland to the No. 5 seed. As a result, the Raiders will meet Houston in the Wild Card Round.

It became clear Sunday just how much Oakland's offense has depended on quarterback Derek Carr, who was lost to a broken fibula in Week 16. The Raiders looked lifeless without him. And then, to make matters worse, backup quarterback Matt McGloin suffered a shoulder injury, which thrust rookie Connor Cook into the unenviable position of trying to win a high-stakes game.

As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, Oakland is not optimistic about McGloin playing against the Texans on Wild Card Weekend:

The #Raiders aren't ruling QB Matt McGloin (shoulder) out, but they are not optimistic about him playing vs #Texans, source says. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Meanwhile, the Texans have had some quarterback issues of their own. After deciding to bench Brock Osweiler for Tom Savage, Houston had to go back to Osweiler when Savage suffered a concussion Sunday.

No matter which may you slice it, a playoff matchup between teams led by McGloin/Cook and Savage/Osweiler is a strange turn of events.

Prediction: Texans win

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Lions will attempt to win their first playoff game since 1991 when they travel to Seattle.

They could have made that quest a lot easier if they had beaten the Green Bay Packers in Week 17; then they would have hosted the New York Giants at home.

The Seahawks are 7-1 at CenturyLink Field this season. Both teams don't have much of a run game to speak of, so the matchup could come down to whose pass rush can neutralize the opposing quarterback.

Though the Lions still have Ziggy Ansah up front, they struggle to generate pressure. And given Russell Wilson's ability to scramble away from the rush and extend plays, the Seahawks have an advantage in that category.

Prediction: Seahawks win

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The Steelers locked up the AFC North and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs prior to Week 17, so quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell got to enjoy a week of well-deserved rest.

Now those three head into the playoffs to meet the Dolphins, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2008.

There are a lot of playoffs first-timers in this group. Dolphins backup quarterback Matt Moore has never seen action in a playoff game. Surprisingly, neither has Bell, who has been injured the last two times the Steelers made the postseason.

The Dolphins will put their playoff hopes on running back Jay Ajayi, but the Steelers finished the season ranked 13th in rushing defense. Add to that the fact that Pittsburgh has a more lethal and more well-rounded offense, and this one looks like a done deal.

Prediction: Steelers win

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Giants have played playoff spoilers to the Packers twice recently, traveling to Lambeau and leaving with wins in 2007 and 2011.

That fact is not going to be far from the Packers' minds as they prepare this week to host the Giants at Lambeau once again, even if their 2016 meeting serves as more recent fuel. In that Week 5 game, Green Bay defeated New York 23-16.

The Packers offense is arguably more lethal now than it was then, but the trouble for Green Bay will be New York's defense, which held opponents to 17.8 points per game in the regular season. If Aaron Rodgers can't put points on the board, the Packers could struggle to win. But when you're faced with choosing Rodgers at home or Eli Manning on the road, the choice is easy.

Prediction: Packers win