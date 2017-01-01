Matt McGloin Injury: Raiders QB Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Broncos

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Oakland Raiders' quarterback situation is only getting worse with backup Matt McGloin going down Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Jack Del Rio said after the game his status for the playoffs is unknown, per KTVU Sports Dept.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Raiders aren't ruling McGloin out for next week's Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans, but they are not optimistic he will be able to participate in the contest.

McGloin's injury is to his trapezius and is "acting like a pinched nerve," per Rapoport.

McGloin believes he will be able to play in the Wild Card Round, per Scott Bair of CSN California:

McGloing said injury hindered throwing motion. Expects to be ready to go next week. Still uncertain who will start vs Houston. — Scott Bair (@BairCSN) January 2, 2017

The Raiders are already forced to play without Derek Carr, who broke his fibula in Week 16. McGloin got the start in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos and finished with 21 yards on 6-of-11 passing.

Rookie Connor Cook finished the game at quarterback and presumably would be the starter if McGloin is unable to play next week.

Cook did show positive flashes in his first career action Sunday. The fourth-round pick finished 14-of-21 for 150 passing yards with one touchdown and an interception against a tough defense.

McGloin has more experience, but he has mediocre numbers, with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games across four years. After the loss to Denver, he is now 1-6 as a starter.

The Raiders finished the year at 12-4, tied for the third-best record in the NFL. However, the head-to-head tiebreaker allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC West title and earn a first-round bye, pushing Oakland to the No. 5 seed.

The Raiders will now go on the road to face the Texans in the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2002.