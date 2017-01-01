Zaire Anderson Injury: Broncos LB Suffers Neck Injury vs. Raiders

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson was carted off the field after a scary collision during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post and Lindsay Jones of USA Today described the situation on the field:

Zaire Anderson down on the field. Bringing out the backboard. He's still face down on the field, but he's moving his feet. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2017

Gary Kubiak standing over Anderson as the medical teams loads him on the backboard. Players on one knee praying by the sideline. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2017

Broncos LB Zaire Anderson appears unable to give any sort of hand signal as he's driven off field. So scary. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) January 1, 2017

Broncos vice president of public relations Patrick Smyth announced Anderson, who suffered a neck injury, had movement in his arms and legs after being taken to the hospital:

Broncos LB Zaire Anderson has been taken to the hospital for evaluation after suffering a neck injury. He has movement in his arms & legs. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) January 1, 2017

Anderson has played in all 16 games this season as a reserve linebacker and special teamer after spending last year on the practice squad.

The 24-year-old was originally an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He entered Week 17 with 14 tackles on the year and two forced fumbles.

Denver has already been eliminated from the playoffs, which means Anderson will not return to the field this season.