Zaire Anderson Injury: Broncos LB Suffers Neck Injury vs. Raiders

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson was carted off the field after a scary collision during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post and Lindsay Jones of USA Today described the situation on the field:

Broncos vice president of public relations Patrick Smyth announced Anderson, who suffered a neck injury, had movement in his arms and legs after being taken to the hospital:

Anderson has played in all 16 games this season as a reserve linebacker and special teamer after spending last year on the practice squad.

The 24-year-old was originally an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. He entered Week 17 with 14 tackles on the year and two forced fumbles.

Denver has already been eliminated from the playoffs, which means Anderson will not return to the field this season.

