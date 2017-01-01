Chuck Pagano: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Colts HC's Future

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Chuck Pagano finished the season as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, but it remains to be seen if he will stay in that role in the coming days and weeks.

Continue for updates.

Coach Unsure About Future with Team

Sunday, Jan. 1

The 56-year-old didn't directly respond to a question about his job status after the Week 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Nat Newell of the Indy Star:

Pagano when asked about returning as coach: 'Happy New Year. It's a great win. Really proud.' — Nat Newell (@NatJNewell) January 1, 2017

Newell added that Pagano ended the press conference shortly after that question.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday Colts owner Jim Irsay is "very unhappy" with the team and could make changes with the coaching staff or front office.

Indianapolis finished the season 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The Colts finished 11-5 in Pagano's first year with the team, although the coach himself missed 12 games due to cancer treatment while Bruce Arians filled in. This was the first of three straight seasons with an 11-5 record, although the team improved its finish each year.

After losing in the first round of the playoffs in 2012, the squad reached the divisional round in 2013 and the AFC Championship in 2014.

Unfortunately, the last two years have been major disappointments for a team that features one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Andrew Luck. The defense has struggled immensely during both seasons, ranking among the league's worst in yards allowed.

Gregg Doyel of the Indy Star noted the problem:

I remind you: Chuck Pagano's background, his area of expertise, is defense. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) January 1, 2017

Pagano has a 48-31 career record and is 3-3 in the postseason.