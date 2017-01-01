LeSean McCoy Injury: Bills RB Injures Ankle vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills announced Sunday that LeSean McCoy suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter against the New York Jets and will be out for the remainder of the game.

According to WKBW's Joe Buscaglia, the Bills' medical team carted McCoy back to the locker room. ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reported McCoy returned and began jogging on the sideline before being stopped by team doctors and trainers.

Before exiting the game, McCoy carried the ball five times for 10 yards and caught one pass for six yards.

The injury brings an end to what has otherwise been a strong season for the 28-year-old. He ran for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns, up from 895 yards and three touchdowns in 2015.

Though removing him from the game means McCoy won't claim the AFC rushing crown, the Bills were smart to take every precaution with the Pro Bowler. There's little sense in risking him to further injury in a meaningless Week 17 game.

With the Bills likely to jettison starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, they need to establish a consistent running game in 2017, so McCoy will play a big role in the offense. Although he'll be entering his age-29 season, he averaged a career-high 5.4 yards this season, so he isn't showing signs of slowing down yet.

So long as McCoy's ankle injury doesn't linger long into the offseason, it shouldn't be a big problem for Buffalo.