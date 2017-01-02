Ranking Arsenal's January Transfer Window Targets

Arsene Wenger has need for reinforcements, but will he enter the market?

With the January transfer window now open, Arsenal have already been linked with a host of names. With Arsene Wenger's side trailing Premier League leaders Chelsea by nine points, speculation inevitably links the Gunners with players who could improve their title chances.

Keeping up with the raft of rumours can be a nightmare, so we’ve decided to make the job easier for you. We've sifted through the stories to collate the Arsenal transfer rumours in one piece. What’s more, we have ranked them according to how relevant each link is to Wenger’s needs.

Arsenal’s requirements are relatively clear. They’re well-stocked for central strikers and centre-halves but could potentially do with quality additions at full-back and even on the flanks.

They also have the spectre of contract talks with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez looming ahead of them—and may need to start considering how to replace that star duo should they choose not to sign.

If Arsenal are linked with a player they've no obvious need for, we’ll dismiss that early on. As the slideshow progresses, we’ll get to the potential signings who could actually fit the bill for what they need.