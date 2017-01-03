Paul Clement Appointed Swansea Manager: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Swansea City have made Paul Clement their new manager, and the 44-year-old will be tasked with saving the Premier League club from relegation.

The Swans announced the news via a release on the club website.

Clement will be charged with guiding the club to safety after the team struggled under former managers Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley. Under the latter, the club dropped toward the bottom of the standings.

Ker Robertson/Getty Images

The appointment of Clement comes as a surprise, as he doesn't have much experience at the highest level. He's mostly worked as an assistant manager at some of the biggest clubs in the world, notably as Carlo Ancelotti's right-hand man.

He also coached Derby County, but he didn't last the 2015-16 season after a series of inconsistent results.

Clement has a huge task on his hands, as Swansea struggled under both Guidolin and Bradley. The squad appears to lack the quality to compete in the Premier League, and the players don't always seem to give their all, either.

Ian Darke of BT Sport watched their first outing following the sacking of Bradley and made this observation:

Surprise surprise. Swansea's problems were not all down to Bob Bradley. Losing 0-2 home to Bournemouth — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) December 31, 2016

By bringing in Clement so soon after Bradley's sacking, Swansea have given the new manager enough time to assess his squad and make the necessary additions in the January transfer window. They'll be sorely needed, and the team's willingness to invest could ultimately decide whether or not the Swans survive the drop.