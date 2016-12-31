Revisiting the Highs and Lows of Borussia Dortmund in 2016

Dortmund's decision-makers tried to replace their three key departures with numbers, signing no fewer than eight players in return. While results have varied thus far, as we detailed in an earlier piece, there is no denying that they hit the bullseye with a few of their transfers.

First and foremost, Ousmane Dembele has taken the club by storm with electric displays especially towards the end of 2016. The Bundesliga player of the month in December, per the league on Twitter, the 19-year-old Frenchman has incredible tools and is improving at a rapid pace.

Already, he is one of the team's best and most important attacking players and looks like a potential global superstar in the not-so-distant future.

Raphael Guerreiro has been equally impressive when available, surprising in a central-midfield role after spending most of his career at FC Lorient in Ligue 1 at left-back and being arguably the best full-back at Euro 2016 in the summer. He thoroughly deserved his inclusion in the official UEFA team of the Euros.

It is no coincidence that Dortmund looked much better with the 23-year-old in the team, as they have won only five of the 13 matches he has missed with various muscle problems in the first half of the current campaign.

Finally, Mario Gotze does not receive the recognition his high level of play would dictate, as the public has yet to catch on to the fact that he plays an entirely different role than he did during his first stint with the club until leaving for Bavaria in 2013.

He is more of a strategist, playing in deeper zones on the pitch and his emphatic defensive contributions have made a difference for the Black and Yellows.

His return to Dortmund, where he was public enemy No. 1 after defecting to Bayern at the height of the Klopp era has gone smoother than expected in terms of the fans' reactions, and with his performances getting better and better as the season went on, there is every expectation he will be one of the most important BVB players down the stretch in 2017.