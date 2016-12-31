Dana White Dishes on 'Devastated' Ronda Rousey After UFC 207 Loss

Ronda Rousey is a lot of things, but above all else, she is a fierce competitor. She hates losing more than anything else and, now riding a two-fight losing streak after being beaten by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Friday night, it's easy to guess how she's feeling.

She's feeling really bummed.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Amanda Nunes put a serious hurting on Rousey at UFC 207.

Speaking on the Fox Sports 1 post-fight show, UFC President Dana White discussed his backstage interaction with Rousey. "Obviously, the biggest shocker of the night was Ronda Rousey getting finished in 40 seconds," he said (h/t MMAMania.com's Dan Hiergesell). "It was crazy. When I walked out of the arena people were crying tonight."

The Las Vegas crowd was most certainly somber after the main event, booing Nunes despite her posting an impressive stoppage similar to those of Rousey during her heyday. While they warmed up to the champ a bit during her post-fight interview, where she hyped up the rest of the UFC women's roster (in particular, her girlfriend Nina Ansaroff), Rousey was still the clear favorite among those in attendance.

That seemed to be of little consolation to Rousey, though. "I've been with her this whole time," said White. "She's so competitive. She's devastated. But, she's a lot better than she was in the Holly Holm fight. She was backstage and obviously she is upset, but she's got a lot of support with her and I think it's going to be a lot better than the Holly fight."

Should Rousey return? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Should Rousey return? Yes 25.2%

No 74.8% Total votes: 1,430

Of course, the eyes of Rousey fans now turn to the future.

The former champ (now 12-2 in her pro MMA career), faces an uncertain future after taking back-to-back brutal knockout losses. While her elite judo skills can still translate into wins against modern UFC bantamweights, it's unknown whether Rousey has the right coaching or pure drive to right the ship at this point.

There is still hope for a return, of course, but those looking for any official word on a Rousey return may have to wait a while before anything definite is announced.