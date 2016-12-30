Austin, Doc Rivers Ejected vs. Rockets: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers and his son Austin were ejected in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Austin was tossed first after he made contact with referee J.T. Orr following a missed layup, and Doc was ejected shortly thereafter when he tried to discuss his son's actions with the official.

The Clippers boss has now been tossed on three separate occasions through the Clippers' first 35 games.

Doc's first ejection came on Nov. 29 against the Brooklyn Nets, when he stormed on the court and had to be restrained by his players during a screaming fit directed at official Ken Mauer.

Rivers' second ejection of the season came a few weeks later, when the Clippers squared off against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 18.

Shortly before the Clippers fell to the Wizards 117-110, Rivers was hit with a pair of technical fouls and tossed before his team picked up a tough road loss.