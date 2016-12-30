Liverpool Transfer News: Franck Kessie Agent Speaks, Latest Diego Lopez Rumours

Franck Kessie's agent has confirmed Liverpool are among a long list of interested suitors from the Premier League for the Atalanta man, while Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for the Reds.

As reported by Calciomercato's Steve Mitchell, Kessie's representative, George Atangana, spoke about the ongoing transfer saga and what the Ivory Coast wants out of his next club:

We have a lot of interest from the Premier League. Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal. I cannot say at this stage how much he will cost but we are talking about one of the best young players in the world. But for us the most important thing is that the technical project is the right one for him. Franck is very, young so we have to be very careful about his development

The 20-year-old has been the top breakout star in Serie A this season, playing a pivotal part in Atalanta's superb start to the campaign. Transfer links started popping up after just a handful of matches, and they've intensified ever since.

Kessie spent time on loan with Cesena last season, where he was moved from defence into midfield. The switch unlocked his true potential, and his strong play to start the 2016-17 campaign has people comparing him to compatriot Yaya Toure.

David Amoyal, a writer for Gianluca Di Marzio's website, is a fan:

Kessie is one of the most exciting prospects in Serie A, great phsycal tools and plays with a lot of confidence https://t.co/a9Cf7ZLui4 — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 27, 2016

Kessie displays incredible physical strength and solid vision in midfield, coupled with bags of technical ability. He's also shown a knack for scoring and has already bagged six Serie A goals from his spot in central midfield.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey) previously reported the agent already visited Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp said to be a keen admirer of the rising star. Other Premier League clubs have also been linked with Kessie, however, most notably Chelsea.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

A January move seems likely at this point―Atalanta aren't a traditional powerhouse in Serie A, and while they would love to extend their great run into the second half of the season, they're expected to part with Kessie for the right fee.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Pasion Futbol (h/t Daily Star's Thomas McIlroy) reported Klopp has identified veteran goalkeeper Lopez as a possible answer for the club's goalkeeping woes, although a January move could be complicated.

Both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have struggled in the 2016-17 campaign, and with the Reds in the middle of a title challenge, a veteran like Lopez could provide a short-term solution. Karius is still expected to be Liverpool's starter of the future, but he doesn't seem ready to act as the backbone of a title push right now.

The 35-year-old Lopez is on loan at Espanyol from AC Milan, and as shared by La Liga's official Twitter account, he has done quite well for the Catalans:

⛔️ The goalkeepers with the most saves so far this season in #LaLiga:



1️⃣ @AntonioAdan13- 68

2️⃣ @yosoy8a- 63

3️⃣ Diego Lopez - 50 pic.twitter.com/cHAMNyzAIe — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) December 28, 2016

The former Real Madrid star had the misfortune of starting at Milan at a time when starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma was preparing to move to the first team. Upon arrival, the teenager more than exceeded expectations, and once he took his spot between the sticks, he was unlikely to relinquish it.

A loan move for Lopez became inevitable, even if he had some great moments for the Rossoneri. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

The fact Lopez is on loan at Espanyol complicates a January move, and the Spaniard likely won't be a target in the summer, when Klopp can either chase a younger player with more upside or place his trust in one of his current options.